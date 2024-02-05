France’s foreign ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador over French aid workers killed in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — The French foreign ministry says it has summoned Russia’s ambassador to France over the deaths of two French nationals working for nongovernmental organizations in Ukraine. The two humanitarian workers were killed in Russian strikes on Thursday near the front line of fighting in the war in Ukraine north of the Dnipro River. Three other French nationals were wounded in the strikes. Russia’s ambassador to France was summoned to the ministry on Monday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.