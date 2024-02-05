Indiana community mourns 6 siblings killed in house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Members of a northern Indiana community are mourning and searching for answers as they gather for the funeral of six siblings killed in a house fire. The Smith siblings — 11-year-old Angel, 10-year-old Demetris, 9-year-old Davida, 5-year-old Deontay, 4-year-old D’Angelo and 17-month-old Faith — died after a fire engulfed their South Bend home on Jan. 21. Six photographs of the children and six flower arrangements lined the stage for the funeral held Monday at the at the Century Center convention space. Fire officials say the siblings were trapped by flames on the home’s second floor. The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.