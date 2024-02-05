Insider Q&A: Look for telemedicine to play a growing role in your regular care

Telemedicine’s early days of handling mostly mild illnesses like sinus infections or cases of pink eye are fading fast. Dr. Roy Schoenberg says the next frontier involves connecting patients more routinely with regular doctors and using artificial intelligence to keep tabs on their health. He’s seeing this develop as co-CEO of Amwell, a Boston-based company that provides software and technology for health systems and insurers to offer telemedicine. The company works with more than 55 health plans and health systems representing over 2,000 hospitals.

