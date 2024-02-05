Jam Master Jay dabbled in drug sales ‘to make ends meet,’ witness testifies

NEW YORK (AP) — Jam Master Jay was known for his anti-drug advocacy as part of the groundbreaking rap group Run-DMC. But a convicted drug dealer reluctantly testified on Monday that the DJ got involved in cocaine trafficking to pay his bills. Ralph Mullgrav gave the first public testimony about the alleged drug dealing that prosecutors claim was the reason why Jam Master Jay was shot dead in his studio in October 2002. Two people close to the rap star, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, are on trial in a case that has offered answers to the long-unsolved loss of a hip-hop legend while raising new questions about his life. Washington and Jordan have pleaded not guilty to murder.

