Judge in Borgata/MGM case rules casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers from betting
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting. On Jan. 31, the judge dismissed a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction. Federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo says the rules and regulations governing gambling in New Jersey do not impose a legal duty upon casinos to cut off compulsive gamblers. Plaintiff Sam Antar, of New York and Long Branch, New Jersey, plans to appeal. Borgata and MGM declined comment.