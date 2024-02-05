Key events in the life of King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace says the king has begun outpatient treatment. The palace said Monday that the cancer isn’t related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch will suspend public duties but will continue with state business, and won’t be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state. Charles ascended the throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. He was crowned during a coronation ceremony last May.

