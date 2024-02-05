Key moments surrounding the Michigan high school shooting in 2021
The Associated Press
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Jury deliberations are underway in the groundbreaking involuntary manslaughter trial of the Michigan mother of a teenage boy who killed four classmates and wounded others. It is the latest development in the shooting that occurred Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Michigan, just north of Detroit. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. His parents are both charged with involuntary manslaughter.