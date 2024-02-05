King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment. The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has. It says Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” The palace said “a separate issue of concern was noted” during Charles’ treatment for an enlarged prostate last month.