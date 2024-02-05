Maui police are releasing a report on their response to the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Police Department says it is releasing a preliminary report about its response to the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina nearly six months ago. Police Chief John Pelletier and other officials scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the department’s findings. The Aug. 8 wildfire was the deadliest in U.S. history. It killed at least 100 people. The flames were driven by high winds from a hurricane passing far to the south and spread quickly through dry, invasive grasses. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

