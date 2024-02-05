Nevada will hold presidential primaries and caucuses, creating voter confusion but little suspense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The presidential primary campaign is headed west to Nevada this week, where dueling caucuses and primaries are creating confusion among voters but little uncertainty about the expected results. First comes the Nevada presidential primary on Tuesday. Competing in the Democratic race is President Joe Biden, author Marianne Williamson and a handful of less-known challengers. The president is not expected to face any danger of losing the primary. There will also be a Republican presidential primary on Tuesday featuring Nikki Haley and token opposition, but the results don’t count toward the GOP nomination. The Nevada Republican Party has instead decided to hold caucuses on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump is expected to prevail and win all the state’s delegates.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, JONATHAN J. COOPER and GABE STERN Associated Press

