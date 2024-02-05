New Mexico Republicans vie to challenge incumbent senator and reclaim House swing district

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican contenders are set to file petitions to appear on New Mexico’s June 4 primary ballot. They hope to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and reclaim a congressional swing seat along the U.S. border with Mexico. State election regulators will accept signature petitions Tuesday from candidates seeking a major party nomination for the U.S. House or Senate. Republicans seeking the Senate nomination include a former sheriff who coordinated policing with Donald Trump and a daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete Vichi Domenici. Republicans also hope to unseat U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez as former GOP U.S. Rep Yvette Herrell seeks a rematch.

