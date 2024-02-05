Off-duty Omaha officers who fatally shot 2 men will be interviewed by investigators

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investigators plan to interview two police officers who were working off duty in Nebraska’s largest city when they shot and killed two men in an SUV. But authorities are still providing few details about what led to the confrontation or what happened during it. Police say the two Omaha officers were working side jobs at a business around 2 a.m. Saturday when they opened fire on the men in the SUV. The two men died later at a hospital. A police spokesperson said Monday that the officers will be interviewed Tuesday and that police will probably hold a news conference Thursday.

