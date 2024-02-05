Prominent Democrats duel ex-baseball star Garvey for Feinstein’s US Senate seat in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A trio of prominent California Democrats is dueling with Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey for the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Voting is about to start, with mail ballots going out early next month. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff — who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial — has built up an advantage in fundraising while topping polls. He’s being chased by fellow Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. Garvey wants to break a long losing streak — Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate race in the state since 1988.

