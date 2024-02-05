Trump’s fate and an obscure section of the Constitution collide at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will be taking its first look in the 156-year history of the 14th Amendment at a provision, Section 3, that’s meant to keep former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from ever regaining power. The stakes couldn’t be higher in arguments taking place on Thursday. The court will be weighing whether former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, can be disqualified from holding office again because of his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The case could turn on several legal issues, including Trump’s responsibility for the attack.

By MARK SHERMAN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.