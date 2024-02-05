US-backed Syrian fighters liberate Yazidi woman who was raped and forced to marry extremists

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria have liberated a Yazidi woman who had been held by the Islamic State group for a decade where she was raped and forced to marry extremists. The Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday that the 24-year-old woman along with her son and daughter were rescued during an ongoing security operation by Kurdish fighters in Syria’s northeastern sprawling al-Hol camp. The camp houses tens of thousands of people, mostly wives and children of Islamic State fighters as well as supporters of the militant group. In 2014, the extremists killed thousands of men and took many women and teenage girls as sex slaves.

