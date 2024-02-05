With 7 matches for the 2026 World Cup, Boston expecting huge economic boost

BOSTON (AP) — Officials in Boston acknowledged getting seven matches for the 2026 World Cup was more than they expected and offers a much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s economy. FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca and the finale to the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. Among the seven matches that will be played at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough will be a quarterfinal match on July 9. The U.S. team will train in suburban Atlanta ahead of the tournament and open at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12.

