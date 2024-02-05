With a single word — ‘lover’ — Trump employs familiar playbook in tweaking his investigators

WASHINGTON (AP) — During years of scrutiny from prosecutors, Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to deflect attention from himself by making the personal lives of investigators ripe for derision and ridicule. He’s jumped on allegations of affairs and repeatedly leveled claims of bias against agents, prosecutors and judges. He’s also been quick to exploit the sometimes questionable decision-making, or occasional protocol breaches, by officials investigating him as a means to discredit entire inquiries. The latest example came in Georgia, where he has mocked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid revelations that she had a personal relationship with an outside lawyer hired to help lead the case against Trump and 18 others with plotting to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election.

