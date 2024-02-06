A teenage worker died in a poultry plant. His mother is suing the companies that hired him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old who died in a workplace accident at a Mississippi poultry factory is suing the companies that hired and employed him. She accuses them of failing to follow safety standards that could have prevented her son Duvan’s death. Attorneys for Edilma Perez Ramirez say Mar-Jac Poultry skirted safety protections. The lawsuit follows a January report by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration that declared numerous safety violations connected with the teenager’s death. In July, Duvan became the third worker to die in less than three years at the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, plant.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

