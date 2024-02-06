Adult dancers in Washington state want a strippers’ bill of rights. Here’s how it could help them.

SEATTLE (AP) — Adult dancers in Washington state are fighting for statewide worker protections that advocates say would be the most comprehensive in the U.S. The industry has such wide regulation gaps that dancers have had to fend for themselves for safety in the workplace. The proposals being considered in the Democratic-controlled Legislature are known as the strippers’ bill of rights. They would require at least one dedicated security guard at each club as well as employee training on preventing sexual harassment and assault. The bills are the culmination of six years of advocacy work by Strippers Are Workers, a dancer-led organization in Washington.

