California could legalize psychedelic therapy after rejecting ‘magic mushroom’ decriminalization

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon legalize psychedelic therapy under a bipartisan bill being introduced Tuesday. Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener and Republican Assemblymember Marie Waldron want to allow people 21 and older to be able to legally use plant-based hallucinogens under supervision to treat depression, anxiety and PTSD. The bill would allow therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms, dimethyltryptamine, MDMA and mescaline. It does not allow for personal possession and use, and the drugs would still be illegal under federal law. The proposal comes after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill last year that would have decriminalized these psychedelics. Oregon and Colorado already passed proposals to regulate psychedelic use.

