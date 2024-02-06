Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet visits Thailand with busy schedule to extend close ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has arrived in Thailand’s capital on his first official visit since becoming his country’s leader last year, seeking to renew the close ties the two countries have maintained in recent times. Hun Manet on Wednesday is slated to meet with his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, as well as have a royal audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn, preside over the signing of several documents on bilateral cooperation, and address a Thailand-Cambodia business forum. Both governments said the talks should strengthen bilateral ties. Rights activists say the cooperation extends to the repression of political dissidents, noting that several Cambodian exiled dissidents in Thailand were detained in an apparent bid to quash any protests against Hun Manet.

