Former top prosecutor for Baltimore convicted of mortgage fraud

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore has been convicted on one count of mortgage fraud for lying on a loan application. The federal jury announced a split verdict Tuesday evening. Marilyn Mosby was found not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge. She was previously convicted on two counts of perjury in November. The charges stemmed from allegations that Mosby claimed a COVID-related hardship to make early withdrawals from her retirement account, then used that money for down payments on two Florida vacation homes. Mosby testified that she didn’t intentionally make false statements and signed the loan applications in good faith.

