Opinion piece about Detroit suburb is ‘racist and Islamophobic,’ Democrats say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers have introduced a resolution condemning an op-ed piece that called a Detroit suburb “America’s jihad capital.” State Rep. Alabas Farhat and Michigan House Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash proposed the measure on Tuesday. It describes the piece that appeared in The Wall Street Journal on Friday as “racist and Islamophobic.” It also calls on the Journal to retract the article and apologize to the city of Dearborn. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the city increased police presence around places of worship as a result of the op-ed. Steven Stalinsky authored the opinion piece. He called the resolution a “political stunt.”

