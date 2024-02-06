Thousands of vehicles stuck on highways in China as snow snarls Lunar New Year travel

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of motorists were stuck on highways in central China as heavy snow snarled travel during the annual Lunar New Year rush. Aerial images showed long traffic back-ups in Hubei province on Monday night, and icy runways were temporarily closed at the airport in Wuhan. Some flights and trains were canceled, stranding travelers for hours. The heavy snow was forecast to continue into Wednesday. Millions of people are heading home for the Lunar New Year on Saturday. Families traditionally gather for dinner the night before.

