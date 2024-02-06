Skip to Content
What to know about Supreme Court arguments over Trump, the Capitol attack and the ballot

Published 10:05 PM

By MARK SHERMAN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has scheduled a special session to hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump is ineligible to be president again and can be kept off the ballot. The case will be argued Thursday. It stems from a section of the 14th amendment that’s meant to keep former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from regaining power. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump should be disqualified because of his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump appealed to the nation’s highest court, and both sides agreed that the justices should take up the case and issue a conclusive ruling soon.

