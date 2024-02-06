What’s next as Trump tries to stave off his 2020 election trial? All eyes are on the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — All eyes are on the Supreme Court in Donald Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case. The conservative-majority Supreme Court’s next moves could determine whether the former president stands trial in Washington ahead of the November election. A appeals court panel on Tuesday roundly rejected Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution for actions taken in the White House. What happens next is of paramount importance to both sides. Trump’s lawyers have tried at every opportunity to delay the proceedings. The Republican presidential primary front-runner has denied any wrongdoing in the case, and has characterized all the cases against him as politically motivated.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

