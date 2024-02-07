Climate change is fueling the disappearance of the Aral Sea. It’s taking residents’ livelihoods, too

MUYNAK, Uzbekistan (AP) — The destruction of the Aral Sea in Central Asia has been labeled by the U.N. as the most staggering disaster of the 20th century. The drying up of the once-mighty sea has affected thousands of residents and their livelihoods for decades. Some have weathered through but now say climate change presents their greatest obstacle yet. The hazardous conditions around the Aral include toxic dust storms, towns that are swallowed by dunes, water salination and evaporation, drier winters and hotter summers. The Aral has split into two bodies, in Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan has been more aggressive in restoration efforts, including an $86 million dike project with the World Bank. It’s seen more success than Uzbekistan, where fewer resources have been allocated.

