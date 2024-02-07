El Salvador opposition warns it may request nullification of congressional election results

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — As El Salvador’s electoral body begins a vote-by-vote count of the country’s elections last week, the political opposition warned they could ask to nullify results of the legislative elections due to irregularities. No one questions the victory of highly popular President Nayib Bukele, who won re-election with 83% of the votes, but attention has been focused on the fight for the 60 seats in dispute in Congress. Control of Congress is crucial for Bukele. He hopes to continue to waive fundamental constitutional rights in his war against El Salvador’s gangs, which has handed him his soaring popularity, and carry out other parts of his agenda.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.