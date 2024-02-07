How the ‘squad’ is fighting back against pro-Israel PACs with record fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive lawmakers are fighting back against a multimillion-dollar campaign to push them out of Congress for their vocal opposition to Israel’s deadly bombardment of Gaza after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The so-called “squad” is being singled out this election cycle by pro-Israel PACs like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, better known as AIPAC. As a result, the incumbents are raising a record number of contributions from Muslim and Arab American groups who are determined to keep their voice on Capitol Hill. It’s a struggle that raises questions about who can be a Democrat in Congress, what positions are permissible about Israel and Palestine, and what role outside groups should have in determining both.

