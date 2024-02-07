Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging name change for California’s former Hastings law school

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block the University of California from renaming a leading law school whose namesake was linked to the slaughter of Native Americans. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a judge ruled Tuesday against descendants of Serranus Hastings in a $1.7 billion suit. A lawyer says they will appeal. Hastings was a wealthy rancher and former California Supreme Court chief justice. In 1878 he founded the school, whose graduates include Vice President Kamala Harris. Historians say he orchestrated campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County to kill and enslave members of the Yuki tribe. Last year the Hastings College of the Law was renamed the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

