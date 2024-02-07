Laura Linney and Nico Parker are mother and daughter in Laura Chinn’s ‘Suncoast’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — When writer-director Laura Chinn was a teenager in 2005, her mother moved her and her terminally ill brother to Florida. The idea was for him to spend his last days in hospice in peace. Instead, the place was mobbed by protesters and media because, as they’d quickly discover, Terri Schiavo was in that same hospice. The circumstances provided the inspiration for Chinn’s directorial debut, “Suncoast,” starring Nico Parker as the teenager in question and Laura Linney as her mother. It’s streaming on Hulu starting Feb. 9. “It’s always something I wanted to write about because I knew that it was such an odd coincidence,” Chinn said in a recent interview.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.