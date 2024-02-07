London’s Old Bailey court is evacuated after a nearby electrical fire

LONDON (AP) — London’s famous criminal courthouse was evacuated after an electrical fire that sparked a loud bang in a nearby substation. The fire Wednesday knocked out power to the courtrooms in the Old Bailey and sent black smoke billowing into the streets. About 1,500 people were evacuated from the Central Criminal Court. Lawyers in black robes and wigs milled about on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse. Defendants in custody were escorted to vans to return to jail. There were no injuries but the courthouse was expected to remain closed Thursday for repairs. Firefighters say they put out the fire in a building behind the courthouse.

