Marianne Williamson suspends her presidential campaign, ending long-shot primary challenge to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson is suspending her long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. The 71-year-old onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey announced Wednesday that she was formally leaving the presidential race. She ran for president in 2020 and made national headlines calling for a “moral uprising” against then-President Donald Trump. Williamson’s second White House bid featured the same nontraditional campaigning style, but she struggled to raise money and was plagued by staff departures. Her departure leaves Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips as the last nationally known Democratic challenger to Biden’s reelection bid.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.