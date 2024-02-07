Medical examiner rules the decapitation of a baby during delivery was a homicide

ATLANTA (AP) — A medical examiner has classified the death of a Georgia couple’s baby that was decapitated during delivery as a homicide. Attorneys for the family announced the finding by the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office at a news conference on Wednesday. The baby’s parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., have sued the doctor who delivered him and the hospital. Both denied any negligence. An attorney for the doctor said in a court filing she used every maneuver a reasonable obstetrician would have employed to deliver the baby when its shoulder got trapped. The doctor and the hospital have said the baby died before it was decapitated.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.