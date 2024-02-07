Nevada’s Republican caucuses give Trump another chance to demonstrate his grip on the GOP base

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to sweep Nevada’s Republican caucuses on Thursday, which would give him a third straight win in the presidential primary and deliver more delegates he needs to clinch the nomination. The former president has no significant challenger in the caucuses after Nikki Haley, decrying the caucuses as rigged for Trump, decided to instead list her name in a purely symbolic Nevada GOP primary Tuesday. The former president was not on the primary ballot, but in a sign of his enduring hold over the party’s activists, Haley lost that Tuesday contest to the “None of these candidates” option on the ballot after local GOP officials encouraged Republicans to register a protest vote.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, JONATHAN J. COOPER and GABE STERN Associated Press

