Special counsel investigating Biden’s handling of classified documents has completed probe, AG says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has completed his inquiry and a report is expected to be made public soon, Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers in a letter Wednesday.

Garland did not detail the conclusions of the report from special counsel Robert Hur, but did say that he was committed to disclosing as much of it as possible once the White House completes a review of the document for potential executive privilege concerns.