2 JetBlue planes make contact at Logan Airport, wingtip touches tail

BOSTON (AP) — A spokesperson at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston says two JetBlue planes made contact at the airport with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail. Jennifer Mehigan of the Massachusetts Port Authority says no one was hurt and both flights were canceled. Mehigan said the planes “made contact while in the de-icing area” and described the collision as “very minor.” The Federal Aviation Authority says it happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Passengers on Flights 777 and 551 were moved off the Airbus 321 jets and onto other aircraft. The FAA says it all happened in an area of the tarmac controlled by JetBlue.

