A criminal actor is to blame for a dayslong cyberattack on a Chicago hospital, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — A large children’s hospital in Chicago remains hobbled by a cyberattack that began more than a week ago, cutting doctors and nurses off from digital patient records and limiting communication with patients. The situation has all the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, although officials have not confirmed or denied the cause. Lurie Children’s Hospital officials say they are still working with the FBI and other law enforcement but confirmed Thursday that a “known criminal threat actor” had accessed the hospital’s network. A representative for the FBI in Chicago would not provide further information but has previously confirmed agents are part of the response.

