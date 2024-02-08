Biden hosting Germany’s Scholz as Europe grows anxious about Ukraine funding impasse in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks as anxiety grows in Europe about an impasse in Congress over new aid for Ukraine. Scholz will use his meeting with Biden on Friday to amplify the president’s own argument that a Russian win in Ukraine would imperil the West and its allies. He’s also looking to highlight that Germany continues to provide robust funding for Ukraine. The visit comes as House Republicans have blocked new funding. House Republicans argue that the U.S. can’t afford to keep pouring billions into Ukraine’s war effort.

By AAMER MADHANI and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

