California governor to send prosecutors to Oakland to help crack down on rising crime

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is sending prosecutors to Oakland to help crack down on rising crime in the San Francisco Bay Area city where brazen, broad daylight robberies have been getting national attention. The announcement Thursday comes days after Newsom said he would deploy 120 California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland to assist with targeted crackdowns on criminal activity, including vehicle and retail theft. Newsom didn’t say how many prosecutors would be sent or when. According to Newsom’s office, the city of 400,000 people is seeing a spike in brazen, violent crimes, even though crime in other California urban centers is falling.

