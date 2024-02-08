CIA terminates whistleblower who prompted flood of sexual misconduct complaints

The CIA this week terminated a woman whose whistleblower account of being assaulted in a stairwell at the spy agency’s headquarters prompted a flood of colleagues to come forward with their own complaints of sexual misconduct. The woman’s attorney called the action a brazen retaliation. While the CIA said that accusation was “factually inaccurate,” it declined to explain why the 36-year-old did not make it through the agency’s clandestine officer training program and, unlike many of her classmates, was not offered another job. A CIA spokeswoman said the agency “does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual harassment or whistleblower retaliation.”

By JIM MUSTIAN and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.