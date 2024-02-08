Death toll in landslide-hit Philippine mountain village rises to 11 with more than 100 missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Rescuers have dug out more bodies from a landslide-hit southern Philippine village, bringing the death toll to 11 as the number of missing rose to 110. Officials say at least 31 residents survived with injuries when the landslide hit the gold-mining mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night. A provincial official says army troops, police and volunteers halted their search for the missing Thursday afternoon due to fears of more landslides and will begin a “retrieval operation” on Friday as hope for survivors dims.

