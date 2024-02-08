Finding meaning in George Floyd’s death through protest art left at his murder site
By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY
AP Education Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — For months after George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020, people from around the world traveled to the site of his murder in Minneapolis and left signs, paintings and poems to memorialize the man whose death reignited a movement against systemic racism. Now hundreds of those artifacts are being displayed at an exhibit at the Arizona State University Art Museum. It’s the first time the work is on public display outside of Minnesota. Paintings of Floyd and poems written about him stand on easels throughout the exhibit, while protest signs made from paper plates and reused cardboard cover the walls. Some visitors were moved to tears as they moved through the exhibit.