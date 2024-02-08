Former Olympian set to plead guilty to multiple charges of molesting boys in 1970s

BOSTON (AP) — A former Olympian and longtime track coach is expected to plead guilty to charges of sexually molesting young boys in the 1970s while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts. Conrad Mainwaring, who was a hurdler for Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, is expected to enter the plea Thursday to 12 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14 and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Berkshire Superior Court. Mainwaring, a Los Angeles resident and United Kingdom national, was accused of molesting campers from 1975 to 1979 while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket.

