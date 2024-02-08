India to replace military personnel in Maldives with civilians after president demanded they leave

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it will replace its military personnel in Maldives with civilian technical staff who will operate three aircraft from India that provide humanitarian services. The decision comes after new Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu demanded that the Indian military personnel be withdrawn by March 15. At least 75 Indian military personnel are believed to be in Maldives and their activities include transporting patients from remote islands and rescuing people at sea. Tensions between India and Maldives have grown since Muizzu came to power last year and adopted a pro-China stance. An Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the Indian military personnel “would be replaced by competent Indian technical persons.” He did not elaborate.

