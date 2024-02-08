King Charles III is doing ‘extremely well’ after cancer diagnosis, queen says at charity event
LONDON (AP) — Queen Camilla has described King Charles III as doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he’s received from the public. Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.