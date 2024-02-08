Minneapolis passes Gaza cease-fire resolution despite mayor’s veto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has overridden a mayoral veto with a 9-3 vote and approved a resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for an end to U.S. military funding to Israel. The office of Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, said he has been “clear and consistent” in his support for a cease-fire, but he vetoed the resolution last week because he was concerned about its language being “one-sided.” He is also concerned about rising antisemitism in Minneapolis and beyond. In recent months, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and San Francisco have passed similar resolutions calling for a Gaza cease-fire.

