Stage musical ‘The Queen of Versailles’ starring Kristin Chenoweth to make Boston bow this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to Boston this summer will get a treat: A stage show that reunites singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth with her “Wicked” songwriter Stephen Schwartz. Chenoweth will star as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel in the live adaptation of the 2012 documentary film “The Queen of Versailles.” The musical will make its world premiere at Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 16-Aug. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28. The musical will explore how Siegel and her billionaire husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, set out to build the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida.

