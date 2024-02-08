Storms dump heavy snowfall in northern Arizona after leaving California a muddy mess

PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy snow shut down parts of major interstates in northern Arizona while low-lying clouds delayed more than 100 flights farther south in Phoenix. The severe weather moved into Arizona after storms battered California with days of wind, rain and heavy snowfall that caused power outages, street flooding and destructive mudslides. Sunshine came in its week, although parts of California remain a muddy mess. Meanwhile in northern Arizona, snow continued to pile up, with more expected into the weekend. At ski resorts east of the Sierras, the white stuff was welcomed.

By WALTER BERRY and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

