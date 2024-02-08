Students block Athens streets to protest private universities possibly coming to Greece
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 15,000 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose plans by Greece’s conservative government to allow private universities in the country starting next year. The mostly young demonstrators chanted “hands off education” as they gathered outside the main building of the University of Athens on Thursday. The government wants to allow overseas universities to set up branches in Greece that would charge fees but operate under a non-profit structure. Opponents argue the move would threaten the availability of free undergraduate educations.